PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Last-gasp cup win for league leaders, rock-bottom Thorney win again

Netherton United claimed a last-minute winner to book their place in the quarter-finals of the PFA Senior Cup on Saturday (December 3).

The city side, runners-up in 2015, pipped last season’s losing finalists Langtoft United 2-1 thanks to Tom Randall’s last-gasp goal. Randall followed up after substitute Lee Clementson had seen his shot well saved by the Langtoft ‘keeper.

Action from the cup tie between AFC Stanground Sports against Stamford Lions at Yaxley FC. Photo: David Lowndes.

The post-match feeling was one of relief for the Premier Division leaders as the game could have gone either way. The home side took the lead through Dan Morris just past the half hour, but Rob Da Silva equalised for Netherton within five minutes.

Joining Netherton in the quarter-finals are fellow Premier Division sides ICA Sports, Moulton Harrox, Stamford Lions and Division One outfit Wittering Harriers who scored a shock 4-1 success over top-flight Sawtry.

Harrox were the biggest winners, 7-1 over Ketton, with Marcus Parry scoring twice, while Stamford Lions secured an impressive 5-2 win at AFC Stanground Sports. Alex Brockbank (2), Ron Forster (2) and Jack Travers claimed the Lions’ goals.

Tom Curtis and Lewis Glover were the men on the mark as ICA Sports won 2-0 at Crowland.

Action from AFC Stanground Sports 2, Stamford Lions 5. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports were involved in a cracking Northants Junior Cup tie at home to James King Blisworth, but unfortunately came out on the wrong end of a 6-3 scoreline at PSL.

It was 2-2 at half-time before the visitors took control. Recent signing Mark Baines, Carl Bird and an opposition player provided the Sports’ goals.

Only one Premier Division game took place, but it was a significant one at the bottom as Thorney gained a second win in three matches. The villagers beat Deeping Rangers Reserves 2-0 thanks to goals from George Edwards and Ashley Pacey.

The other two scheduled fixtures were postponed as Stilton United and Wisbech Town Reserves failed to raise teams. A sickness bug rendered half the Wisbech team unfit to play.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 3

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Thorney 2 (Edwards, Pacey), Deeping Rangers Res 0

Postponed: Stilton United v Leverington Sports, Wisbech Town Res v Pinchbeck United (Stilton and Wisbech couldn’t raise sides).

PFA SENIOR CUP

AFC Stanground 2 (Brown, J. Staggs), Stamford Lions 5 (Brockbank 2, Forster 2, Travers)

Crowland Town 0, ICA Sports 2 (Curtis, L. Glover)

Langtoft United 1 (Morris), Netherton United 2 (Da Silva, Randall).

Moulton Harrox 7 (Parry 2, Allen, Groves, Johnson, Woods, Townsend), Ketton 1

Wittering Harriers 4, Sawtry 1.

NORTHANTS JUNIOR CUP

Peterborough Sports Reserves 3 (Bird, Baines, og), Blisworth James King 6.