PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: ICA top the Premier Division table

ICA Sports have gone top of the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League Premier Division.

They won 2-0 at Sawtry on last night (August 29) with goals by Billy Bennett and Sam Cross and have gone two points clear of Moulton Harrox, although having played two more games.

On Saturday, ICA were 3-0 winners at Langtoft with Kane Gilbert (2) and Cross the marksmen.

Third-placed Netherton had a great chance to close the gap on Harrox on Saturday when visiting Ketton but they let a 2-0 goal lead slip and ended up drawing 2-2.

Chris Brown and Zack Fisher were the Netherton scorers with Daniel Jarman and Martin Trawford on target for Ketton.

Stamford Lions are in fourth place and they hit Leverington for six on Saturday. Luke Ball and Thomas Edwards scored second-half hat-tricks in their 6-2 win.

The only Division One game played on Saturday was between Tydd St Mary and Peterborough Polonia and it produced nine goals, seven yellow cards and two red cards.

Polonia won it 7-2 with goals by Adrian Mizia (4), Mariusz Halas (2) and Michal Rusin while Tydd finished with nine men after having Darren Rawthorn and Jason Bradshaw sent off.

Polonia top the table by four poiints from Kings Cliffe.

FC Parson Drove have hit the top of Division Two following a 7-0 thrashing of FC Peterborough courtesy of goals by Matthew Cawthorn (4), Callum Brown, Robbie Knight and Jermaine Watson.

Division Two new boys Eye United, promoted last term, picked up their first win of the season when beating Netherton A 4-1 with goals by Andrew Buckle, Luke Gasson, Nathan Law and Mark Mankiwsky.

Hot-shot Matthew Wilkin was in fine form for free-scoring Feeder FC in Division Three, helping himself to four goals in an 11-1 win over Holbeach Bank.

Table-topping Premiair were also 11-1 winners against Whittlesey Athletic A with Christopher Ward and Benjamin Calvo Otterwell firing trebles.

Jordan Rumble hit three for Riverside in a 4-1 win against Uppingham Town Reserves.

Thomas Lancaster was Ramsey Town’s hat-trick hero and Jamie Darlow bagged a brace as they beat Kings Cliffe 6-3 in the Chairman’s Shield. Kings Cliffe had Stuart Markley sent off.