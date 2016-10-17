PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Harrox bounce back, Netherton remain top, hat-tricks all over the place.

Moulton Harrox showed the stuff of champions by bouncing back from successive defeats to win the big game of the day (October 15) in the Peterborough Premier Division.

Harrox had been beaten by fellow title challengers Peterborough Sports Reserves and Pinchbeck United before travelling to AFC Stanground Sports on Saturday, the team who started the day in second place.

Marcus Parry (left) scored twice for Moulton Harrox at AFC Stanground Sports

But Harrox jumped back into second by securing a 4-3 win thanks to goals from Marcus Parry (2), Ashley Coddington and Corban Oldham.

Parry stepped up from Division Two side Spalding Town in the summer and is already the top flight’s top scorer with 14 goals.

Jack Dean, Luke McDowell and Sam Cross scored for Stanground who have now slipped to fourth.

Netherton United remain top after a four-goal first-half burst at bottom club Thorney secured victory number eight for the season. Tom Randall (2), Roberto Da Silva and Ash Jackson scored the goals.

Sports Reserves look set to have a huge say in the destination of the title. They are up to third - four points behind Netherton with two games in hand - following a 6-1 demolition of Holbeach United Reserves.

There were six different scorers with Stuart Eason, Jack Barron, Andrew Boome, Gerard Evans, Gary Gibbs and Ali Nyang all on target.

Highly-rated Pinchbeck United are also moving on upwards. Ollie Maltby’s hat-trick helped them to a 6-0 success over Wisbech Town Reserves.

Simkus Virginijus also claimed a hat-trick in Crowland’s 4-2 win over Stilton and Joe Dobson did likewise as ICA Sports were 6-0 winners at Uppingham.

Langtoft United secured a second win on the trot as goals from Ashley First and Tiago Camilo clinched a 2-1 win at Leverington.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 15

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports 3 (Dean, Cross, McDowell), Moulton Harrox 4 (Parry 2, Coddington, Oldham).

Crowland Town 4 (Virginijus 3, Paling), Stilton United 2 (Rodden, Neath).

Deeping Rangers Res 3, Sawtry 3

Leveington 1, Langtoft 2 (Firth, Camilo)

Peterborough Sports Res 6 (Barron, Boome, Eason, Evans, G. Gibbs, Nyang) Holbeach United Res 1

Pinchbeck United 6 (Maltby 3, Ogden 2, Panton), Wisbech Town Res 0.

Thorney 0, Netherton United 4 (Randall 2, Da Silva, Jackson).

Uppingham Town 0, ICA Sports 6 (Dobson 3, Gallagher, Gilbert, Macianskis).