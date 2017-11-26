PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: County Cup success for Netherton, PFA Senior Cup joy for Deeping and Harrox, Ramsey concede 17 in quarter final

Have your say

Netherton United eased into the quarter finals of the Northants Les Underwood Cup with a 5-1 rout of Wellingborough Whitworth Reserves at the Grange on Saturday (November 25).

Ondre Odain (2), Erik Makate, Louis Hemming and Callum Madigan scored the goals for the city side who lost in the final of this competition two seasons ago.

Riverside before their 2-1 defeat at Parkside, back row, left to right, George Colbert, Reece Godden, Jordan Rumble, Thomas Reynolds, Aiden Cater, Scott Nottingham, Matthew Smith, (front), Shaun Rammell, Richard Platter, Reece Walker, Mick Merryweather, Paul Richer.

But Peterborough Sports Reserves bowed out at the third round stage, 5-2 at home to higher level Thrapston Town. Sports fought well from 2-0 down to level through talented teenager Dylan Kilford and Ali Nyang, but the United Counties League team strode clear in the second half.

ICA Sports went down 3-1 at Hemingfords United in the Hunts Intermediate Cup. Mostafa Jafar scored for the city side.

Ramsey were battered 17-0 in their quarter-final at Huntingdon United. The Rams conceded 11 goals in the second half.

Deeping Rangers Reserves and Moulton Harrox moved into the quarter-finals of the PFA Senior Cup with simple successes over Langtoft United and Sutton Bridge United respectively.

Action from Parkside (blue) v Riverside at Bushfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Deeping were 4-0 up at half-time in a game between the Peterborough Premier Division’s bottom two. Troy Waters (2), Max Webb (2) and Reece Driscoll scored the Deeping goals with Aleks Semjonous replying twice for Langtoft.

Louis Steadman scored four for Harrox in their 6-1 win.

There were only three Premier Division matches on Saturday. Warboys fought back from a goal down with 15 minutes to play to beat Holbeach United Reserves 2-1 with goals from Sam Latchford and Chris Whitfield, while Whittlesey Athletic moved above Ketton in the lower reaches with a 3-2 success secured by goals from Jack Carter, Kevin Gilbert and Louie Medwynter.

Leverington despatched Thorney 3-1 with goals from Dale Palmer, Jordan Webb and James Woods. Martin Fox replied for Thorney.

There was plenty of cup action lower down the Peterborough League ladder. Parkside pipped Riverside 2-1 in a city derby in the PFA Junior Cup.

AFC Orton dropped their first points in Division Five as Long Sutton Athletic Reserves held them to a 2-2 draw.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 25

NORTHANTS LES UNDERWOOD CUP

Netherton United 5 (Odain 2, Makate, Hemming, Madigan), Wellingborough Whitworth Res 1; Peterborough Sports Res 2 (Kilford, Nyang), Thrapston Town 5.

Hunts Intermediate Cup

Hemingfords United 3, ICA Sports 1 (Jafar), Huntingdon United Res 17, Ramsey Town 0.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Deeping Rangers Res 5 (Waters 2, Webb 2, Driscoll), Langtoft Utd 2 (Semjonous 2); Moulton Harrox 6 (Steadman 4, Lambe-Hyner, Watkin), Sutton Bridge United 1 (J Lally).

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverington Sports 3 (Dale Palmer, Webb, Woods), Thorney 1 (Fox); Warboys Town 2 (Latchford, Whitfield), Holbeach United Res 1 (Allen); Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Carter, Gilbert, Medwynter), Ketton 2 (Camara, Woodman).