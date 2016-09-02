PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: City side aiming for a year unbeaten

Netherton United are closing in on a year-long unbeaten record in the Peterborough Premier Division.

The city side haven’t lost a top-flight match since going down 3-2 at a strengthened Holbeach United Reserves team on October 10, 2015.

Tom Randall (white) scored twice for Netherton at Ketton.

They are six games unbeaten this season after last weekend’s (August 27) 3-1 win at Ketton lifted them to second place in the table, just behind reigning champions Moulton Harrox on goal difference.

It’s been a decent start for a team with ambitions of promotion to the United Counties League and manager Jon Harrison has issued a warning to the rest of the division.

“We haven’t played well yet this season,” Harrison admitted. “We’ve played well in patches and there have been signs that we are getting close to our best, but we are capable of much more than we’ve shown so far.

“The long unbeaten run shows how resilient we are though. We are hard to beat even when we’re not playing well and that’s the sign of a good side.”

Ross Ingram saved a penalty for Netherton at Ketton.

Tom Randall (2) and Dan Fountain scored the goals at Ketton, but goalkeeper Ross Ingram was Harrison’s hero for saving a penalty when the score was 2-1.

“That save was key,” Harrison admitted. “We had been cruising for most of the match, but conceding a goal then would have made life difficult for us.

“Ross has been playing very well this season so he deserved his moment of glory.”

Netherton host Deeping Rangers Reserves at The Grange tomorrow (September 3) when leaders Moulton are at Crowland.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Crowland Town v Moulton Harrox, Holbeach United Res v Sawtry, Leverington Sports v Stamford Lions, Netherton United v Deeping Rangers Res, ICA Sports v Wisbech Town Res, Pinchbeck United v Langtoft United, Thorney v Ketton, Uppingham Town v Stilton United.

Division One: Oundle Town v Netherton United Res, Peterborough Polonia v Moulton Harrox Res, Wittering Harriers v Oakham United Res, Riverside v Baston, Stamford Belvedere v Long Sutton Athletic, Whittlesey Athletic Res v Kings Cliffe, Sutton Bridge United v Glinton & Northborough.

Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Leverington Sports Res, Ketton Res v Crowland Town Res, Langtoft United Res v ICA Sports Res, Spalding Town v Parkway Eagles, Stamford Lions Res v Pinchbeck United Res, Thorney Res v Ramsey Town, Tydd St Mary v Netherton United A.

Division Three: Bretton North End v Brotherhood Sports, Eye United v Stilton United Res, FC Peterborough v Oundle Town Res, Farcet United v Sutton Bridge United Res, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Sawtry Res, Rutland DR v Stamford Belvedere Res, Whittlesey Athletic B v Uppingham Town Reserves, AFC Stanground Sports A v Earith United.

Division Four: Cardea v Tydd St Mary Res, Feeder Soccer v Wittering Harriers Res, Holbeach Bank Res v Whaplode Drove, Long Sutton Athletic Res v Netherton United B, Stamford Lions A v Whittlesey Athletic C.

Division Five: Kings Cliffe Reserves v Glinton & Northborough Reserves, Parson Drove v Peterborough NECI, Ramsey Town Res v Leverington Sports A, Wisbech Town Acorns v Holbeach United A.

Hunts Lower Junior Cup: AFC Stanground Sports B v Eaton Socon A, British School of Sports v Parkside, Eunice Huntingdon v AFC Orton, Huntingdon Rovers v Orton Rangers, Premiair v Riverside Res.