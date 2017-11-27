Peterborough club condemn racist abuse aimed at their players - including some who play in an under seven side

FC Peterborough have condemned the amount of racist abuse aimed at their players, including some who play in an under seven side.

The Peterborough League and Peterborough and District Junior Alliance club claim their complaints fall on deaf ears far too often.

Those claims include:

An under 11 match when opposition players mimicked planes being crashed into buildings in an apparent reference to the 9/11 bombings.

An under 10 match when an FC Peterborough junior player was punched by an opposition team player which led to a red card. The referee, the FC Peterborough players and parents were then abused by parents from the opposition club. This included racist abuse.

One FC Peterborough junior side being described as ‘a pack of dogs’.

Adult players regularly suffering comments such as ‘we will deport all of you’, ‘you all look the same’, ‘have you been eating curry, you stinking Paki’?

FC Peterborough first team manager Imtiaz Ali said: “Every other week, one of our 11/12 teams reports an incident of racial abuse.

“Most teams are good and most matches pass without a problem, but it’s still happening far too often.

“We submit regular reports to county FAs and leagues, but we don’t see any action being taken to make it stop.

“We have reported the problems to the national FA, but they automatically kick it back to the county FAs

“Going public is like a last resort for us.

“We accept our own disciplinary issues, but we are currently working with the Northants FA to address those.

“Earlier this season my captain, one of the mildest men I know, came charging up to me in a rage saying an opponent has just whispered in his ear about ‘getting deported’. It’s very disturbing to hear things like this.

“It’s worse at junior level. I’ve heard of our under seven team being abused by parents, of an under 11 team mimicking planes being flown into buildings.

“I’ve heard of young players being described as a ‘pack of dogs’.”

Northants FA chief executive Gary Biddulph was asked to comment by the Peterborough Telegraph. He said: “Thanks. We are aware.”

Peterborough League secretary Wendy Newey said: “As a league we are appalled to hear such comments and we take them very seriously, but reports of this nature are passed automatically to the relevant county FA.

“I would urge all clubs and players to instantly report all incidences of racist abuse.”

A Peterborough & District Junior Alliance spokesperson said: “We take all complaints very seriously and we pass them immediately to the FA when appropriate. We are a ‘Respect’ League and take our commitments very seriously.”

A ‘Respect’ League is an national FA initiative designed to supply a safe environment to play football.

FC Peterborough have reported two incidents to the police. The club say one was abandoned because of ‘insufficient evidence to charge the accused’, the second is ‘ongoing.’

Tell Mama, an organisation set up to counter anti-Muslim hate and Islamaphobia, as well as the Muslim Council of Britain are offering support to the club.