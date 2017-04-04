PEACEFUL PASSING: Chelsea to honour Geoff Manning

One of Peterborough’s most successful football managers has passed away.

Geoff Manning died peacefully in his sleep at his Park Farm home on Friday at the age of 81.

Geoff was a very useful midfield player in the 1960s with Eye United but it was as a manager in the 1970s and 1980s that he enjoyed most success.

He managed Peterborough League Premier Division champions Eye United for many years and also won trophies and titles with GPO and Parson Drove.

He also took the reins at non-league clubs Ramsey Town, Bourne Town and March Town and again was a big hit.

Roger Martin, a team-mate of Geoff’s at Eye, said: “Geoff was an outstanding player - we used to call him ‘Twinkle Toes’ - and I think he would have gone on to become a professional had he stuck at it. But instead he turned to management. He preferred that side of the game and was extremely successful and very well respected.

“The one thing I remember about Geoff as a player was him taking his wig off before a game and hanging it on his peg in the changing room. He lost his hair at a very early age.

“Geoff was also a big Chelsea fan and the club are going to send some words of condolence and a flag to drape over his coffin.”