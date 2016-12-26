OFFICIAL NEWS: Tenth birthday and the number one slot

The Peterborough Referees Association celebrated their 10th birthday this month.

And they were also informed on the same day by the National Referees Association that they were number one in the country for increased percentage membership in the current season. At the moment they have a membership of 80 and it’s increasing month on month.

The Peterborough Referees Association quiz champions receive their prizes from, chairman Robert Windle. From the left, Chinazor Omwukeme, Connor Miles and David Stapleton.

The next meeting of the Peterborough Referees Association will be on Tuesday, January 3 with a new start time of 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Referees Association have secured the use of the Embankment athletics track for the continued training of referees for the next 18 month . Courses organised by Northamptonshire FA and supported by the Peterborough Referees Association are held there during the school holidays. The next course is February half-term. For full details go to www.northamptonshirefa.com. Participants must be aged 14+ (male or female).