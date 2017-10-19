Ochube hits nine for Star in a whopping 28-0 PFA Cup win

Have your say

The early rounds of cup competitions in junior and youth football are always prone to produce big scorelines.

But on Sunday there were two involving Peterborough sides that really caught the eye.

Pictured is the Gunthorpe Harriers Sky Under 16 team beaten 3-2 by Netherton. From the left they are, back, Paul Osker, Aaron Osker, Jude McClymont, Kyle Clarke, Deon Huskisson, Jemall Curtis-South, Jake Crowson, James Barber, Wayne Humphreys, front, Marc Humphreys, Filip Murawski, Mourad Chahid, Bobby Scialia, Piero Freestone, Rhys Stephens and Aston Whybrow.

In the Under 15 PFA Cup, Peterborough Northern Star Black from Division One of the Peterborough Youth League smashed poor old Spalding United White from Division Three 28-0.

And in the Under 14 Northants Cup there was a 26-2 away victory for Netherton United at Brackley.

Star’s remarkable feat saw 10 players get onto the scoresheet led by Emmanuel Ochube with a whopping nine-goal haul.

Next highest was Steven McAlea with four and there were hat-tricks for Adam Anderson and Charlie Martin. Completing the tally were Luca Phillips (2), Shayan Shafibeik (2), Alfie Webb (2), Gherat Dhost, Omar Ellis and Dontae Martin.

Action from the Under 16 game between Netherton United and Gunthorpe Harriers.

Netherton also had 10 different goalscorers and they were Lewis Leesons (5), Samuel Oakley (5), Bob Horne (3), Jakub Nowicki (3), Loui Catt (2), Wayne Cort (2), Hashim Mohammed Hussain (2), Danyaal Younus (2), Habibullah Siafulla and Lukas Vaickelionis.

Elsewhere in the PFA Under 15 Cup, Holbeach Yellow and Werrington Athletic Blue also hit double figures.

Holbeach beat Werrington Athletic Red 15-0 with Joshua Ling, James Clark and Jack Cunnington all bagging four goals while Werrington Athletic Blue knocked out March Park Rangers 10-0 with Ryley Barfoot (4) and Luca Martignetti (3) the main marksmen.

Top under 16 sides in the Peterborough Youth League - Peterborough Sports and Gunthorpe Harriers Navy - were both convincing Northants Cup winners.

Action from the Under 16 game between Netherton United and Gunthorpe Harriers.

Sports beat visitors Wellingborough Old Grammarians 6-0 in their second round tie while Gunthorpe Harriers were 7-0 winners at home to Kettering Weekley Rovers.

Andrew Irvine scored a hat-trick for Gunthorpe to make it 11 goals in four games.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Malborne Rangers are averaging nine goals a game as they continue to set a searing pace at the top of Under 14 Division Three in the Peterborough Junior Alliance League.

On Sunday, Blackstones were their latest victims, beaten 12-1 by the city sharpshooters, who have now won five out of five.

Kalani Kenton was top scorer with four followed on the scoresheet by Harry Kesson (3), Vilian Radic (2), Ricardo Jamanca, Harrison King and Shayne Costen.

Top goalscorer in this division is Oundle Town’s Thomas Clarke-Knowles, who took his tally for the season to 19 with another four in an 8-3 win against Spalding United Blue on Sunday.

In Under 12 Division One, Mason Clarke and Ethan Ketteringham got the goals as Feeder Soccer edged past Netherton Wagtails 2-1 to maintain their 100 per cent record from five games. They lead by five points from Spading United Blue, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Oundle Town. Jake Chambers hit both Oundle goals.

Feeder Soccer are also top of Under 13 Division One with four wins out of four.