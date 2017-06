Oundle Town FC stalwart Malcolm Smith has won a top award.

The long-serving secretary picked up the most coveted award at the annual Northamptonshire FA Community Awards ceremony at Wicksteed Park.

Representatives of Glinton & Northborough with Debbie Preston of Northamptonshire FA . Picture: RWT Photography

He received the Outstanding Contribution to Grassroots Football prize and said: “‘I love what I do for the club. Without the club I don’t know what I’d be doing day in and out.”

Glinton and Northborough collected the Charter Standard Community Club of the Year award.