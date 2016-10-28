Netherton stun two UCL sides in cup clashes

Jon Harrison has hailed his Netherton players after they claimed two higher-level scalps in the space of four days.

The city aces from the Peterborough league powered to a 4-0 success at Irchester in the second round of the Northants Junior Cup last Saturday.

And they followed that up by sinking another United Counties League Division One outfit when winning 3-1 at Bourne in the opening round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

“It is not just the results that have impressed me,” said Harrison. “It is the performances that have earned them.

“The lads are full of confidence and played some great football in both games.

“I have to admit the wins didn’t really surprise as we have always tended to raise our game against better opposition.

“It is matches against the so-called struggling sides that we often allow our level to drop, and that’s the thing we need to cut out.”

Captain Herbie Panting broke the deadlock at Irchester in the opening minute after what Harrison called ‘a 25-pass move from kick-off’.

Top-scorer Tom Randall then struck twice and substitute Scott Taylor also got his name on the scoresheet.

Randall also grabbed two goals at Bourne on Tuesday when Ash Jackson got in on the act with a spectacular volley.

Randall’s back-to-back braces have taken him onto 20 goals for the season.

Netherton now face Peterborough Northern Star Reserves in the next round of the Northants Junior Cup and Deeping Rangers in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Harrison’s men have seen their lead at the top of the Premier Division cut to a single point by another city team.

Peterborough Sports Reserves climbed into second place by triumphing 3-1 at Langtoft in one of only a handful of top-flight clashes to be played last Saturday.

Brothers Karl and Gary Gibbs, and substitute Ricki Goodale, hit the goals for Andrew Bradley’s side.

Both Netherton and Peterborough Sports Reserves have cup matches this coming Saturday.

Netherton host Thorney in the PFA Senior Cup while the Sports lads will attempt to claim a UCL Division One scalp of their own when entertaining Bugbrooke in the Northants Junior Cup.