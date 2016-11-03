Netherton pull off shock PFA Cup win

Netherton United Bluejays pulled off a shock win in the Under 18 PFA Cup on Sunday.

Without a league win all season, the Bluejays travelled to Peterborough Youth League Division Two rivals Whittlesey Black, who are second in the table, and were big underdogs.

But they battled to a 4-3 win to upset the formbook and reach the third round.

Their scorers were Jose Cordero-Rivera (2), Mwansa Tengenesha and Harvey Leo.

In Under 18 Division Three, March Soccer School have opened up a six-point lead at the top.

While they were winning a fifth game on the trot 7-0 at Yaxley Blue, nearest rivals Deeping Claret were coming unstuck 4-1 at Oakham.

Substitute Stefano Cavozzi was the March hero against Yaxley with four goals. Robert Conyard, Toby Allen and an own goal made it seven.