MATCH REPORT: Slick Star are close to the main draw of the FA Cup

Peterborough Northern Star are one win away from the first round proper of the women’s FA Cup.

The city slickers won their second qualifying round tie thanks a ‘cut crystal’ display at Histon United’s Glassworld Stadium.

Katie Steward in action for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies.

Star took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Vicky Gallagher slid in to convert hard work down the right hand side from the Steward sisters, Cassie and Katie.

However, the lead was filly deserved after Star has dominated the play in the first period, both Katie Steward and Gallagher were denied earlier by the frame of the goal, A Steward shot from just inside the box hit the upright so hard that the rebound actually landed further from where the initial shot was struck!

Star were in a different league in the second period and notched four goals in just over 10 minutes and hit the bar on a further three occasions.

Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse scored her first goal for Star as she pounced on Donna Nicholl’s effort from range that rebounded off the crossbar.

Gallagher showed composure for Star’s third goal as she rounded the keeper and slotted home her second of the afternoon. Gallagher showed her nifty footwork again on the edge of the box & put a ball on a plate for Nicholls to fire into the top right corner.

Cassie Steward raced through after a Hopkins-Duckhouse through pass but was denied by a good stop from Histon’s goalkeeper, but fortunately for Star, Nicholls followed up to round off the scoring for the visitors.

A quality performance from Star has got them and their supporters excited for today’s (October 10) draw for the next round.