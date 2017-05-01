MATCH REPORT: Shameful scenes as ‘30-man brawl’ ruins cup final

There was a winner, but very little glory from the Peterborough Sunday Morning League’s McCain Cup Final yesterday (April 30).

The record books will show the George, Oundle became the first PSML team to beat West Town this season courtesy of two late goals, but both strikes arrived after a 30-man brawl which resulted in a red card for both sides.

West Town players troop off after defeat in the McCain Cup Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Trouble between these two teams didn’t come as a complete surprise. A pre-season friendly between them was abandoned early after allegations of a punch being thrown.

Jacob Costello of George, Oundle was sent off for violent conduct - he pushed West Town goalkeeper Daniel McCormick in the face - and while leaving the pitch it’s alleged he punched West Town skipper Ashleigh Baldwin in the mouth which prompted a mass confrontation between players and officials on both sides. McCormick was dismissed for stamping on a George player during the melee.

West Town manager Vinny Price said: “The trouble started as the George player who was sent off was allowed to walk across the pitch towards the dug-outs rather than being sent to the dressing rooms. He then punched our captain as he left the field. This caused the 30-man punch-up.

“This sort of incident has no place at any level of football, but my boys reacted in defence of our captain.

“We’ve had a fantastic season. The only two problems we’ve had have been with George, but in 20 finals as a manager, player and referee, this was the worst refereeing performance I’ve seen.”

The George, Oundle officials and league officials have yet to respond to a request for comment.

All incidents have been reported to the relevant county FAs. Disrepute charges are likely to be brought against both clubs, while lengthy bans can be expected for Costello and McCormick. Costello is likely to be charged with two red card offences.