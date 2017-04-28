MATCH REPORT: Sansby strikes late to complete Limetree’s lovely treble

Limetree completed a Peterborough Sunday Morning League treble when lifting the Hereward Cup last night (April 28).

The pub team pipped Parkway 2-1 in a hard-fought final at Peterborough Northern Star FC to add this cup to the Premier Division title and success in the PFA Sunday Senior Cup Final. Not a bad haul for a team who only re-entered Sunday morning football this season after a five-year absence.

Jake Sansby (stripes) scored the winning goal for LImetree against Parkway. Photo: Tim Gates.

Jake Sansby was the hero for 10-man Limetree last night when smashing home Ondre Odain’s low cross eight minutes from time.

Apart from an opening 10 minutes played in pouring rain, Limetree controlled the match, even after Andrew Bradley’s red card 10 minutes into the second half for bringing fleet-footed Jermaine Watson crashing down when the sprinter had a clear run at goal.

But a controversial penalty awarded for handball against Lloyd Mapes enabled Jamie Stephens to equalise from the penalty spot on 78 minutes.

Limetree had taken the lead midway through the first-half when Dan Drane diverted a shot into the penalty area past Parkway ‘keeper Steve Shaw. Shaw had made a couple of crucial stops before that.

Watson was a rather surprising winner of the man-of-the-match award. Finnegan Brookes, Odain, Jake Slater and Leon Gellizeau of the winning team and Jamie Stephens of Parkway would have been more deserving winners.

Limetree: Harry Hogg, Jake Slater, Klod Memaj, Leon Gellizeau, Lloyd Mapes, Finn Brookes, Jake Sansby, Liam Merryweather, Ondre Odain, Dan Drane, Andrew Bradley. Subs: Jack Barron, Dan Ginty, Lea Jordan, Nadi Ladkin, Jamie Harrison.

Parkway: Steve Shaw, Aaron Parker, Lewis Hearn, Dan Stephens, Greg Stanley, Jake Woodward, Sean McStay, Cain Roberts, Jamie Stephens, Liam Whaley, Jermaine Watson. Subs: Justice Knowcha-Godwin, Dominic Walden, Owen Uglow, Reece Currie.

Goals: Limetree - Drane (26 mins), Sansby (82 mins),

Parkway - J. Stephens (pen, 78 mins).

Sending off: Limetree - Bradley (denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity).

Referee: Cliff Mills.

Assistant referees: Alan Swann, Michael Dunkley.

Attendance: 30.