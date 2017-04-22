MATCH REPORT: Farcical end to final following facial injury

A Peterborough & District League Cup final was abandoned last night (April 21) when one of the teams refused to resume the game following an injury delay.

The League Shield showpiece between Peterborough NECI and Eunice Huntingdon was halted after 55 minutes when Eunice man Marcin Laskowski suffered a facial injury.

A paramedic was called to treat a bloodied Laskowski, but his team then refused to continue with the game, leaving league officials with no option other than to announce an abandonment.

Peterborough NECI led 2-0 at the time in the fixture staged at Peterborough Northern Star’s Branch Bros Stadium on Chestnut Avenue.

A league spokesman confirmed: “Unfortunately we were left with no alternative other than to abandon the League Shield final.

“Eunice Huntingdon were not prepared to resume the match following a delay caused by a facial injury to one of their players.

“The matter will now be passed to the relevant county FA for their ruling.”

Referee Trent Stanley did not take any action over the incident in which Laskowski was injured. It appeared the player collided with one of his own team-mates in an aerial challenge.

Luke Handley had fired Peterborough NECI ahead after 10 minutes before Ryan Regan doubled the advantage early in the second half.

The likeliest scenario now is that they will be awarded the trophy, although a replay could be ordered.

Peterborough NECI are chasing a debut-season double. They need just one more point to be certain of the Division Five A title.

Eunice Huntingdon are the only team who could prevent them from winning that crown.