MATCH REPORT: Brotherhood Sports 2, Bretton North End 4: Bretton are the best team in the Area

The boys from Bretton are on the march again.

It’s been a fallow couple of years for Bretton North End, but they’ve now assembled a side worthy of a higher standard of football than their current status of Peterborough League Division Three.

Harry Woodward of Bretton North End was lucky not to pick up a caution for this early challenge. Photo: David Lowndes.

Promotion will assuredly arrive at the end of the campaign when the city side could be celebrating three trophies. The Northants Area Cup - the first county title in their Saturday history - was bagged last night (April 4) and they are warm favourites to win the league title and collect the PFA Junior Cup before the campaign is over.

Brotherhood Sports are best placed to stop Bretton winning Division Three, but they were second best in last night’s all-city county final. Bretton were worthy 4-2 winners at Chestnut Avenue, the home of Peterborough Northern Star, on a fine night for a competitive scrap. A surface softened by afternoon rain ensured the many ‘hard’ men on view were not put off from launching into tackles.

Brotherhood Sports led at the break thanks to a classy volleyed finish from Scott Harrison on 35 minutes. Harrison had lobbed his side’s best chance of the opening half over the crossbar minutes earlier, but his goal arrived against the run of play.

Bretton’s forward players always had the edge in pace and skill on the burly Brotherhood centre-backs. Lewis McManus, one of a few Bretton players used to starring in a better standard, was denied bravely by Brotherhood ‘keeper Ross Denton, while only Kenny Martin will know how he failed to convert from a couple of yards out after a Jordan Fiddes free kick had caused mayhem.

Kenny Martin of Bretton North End rides a challenge from Brotherhood Sports centre-back Ben Underwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Fiddes was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off for a wild challenge in the first-half, but Daventry-based referee Sam Brough adopted a lenient approach for most of the night and the game didn’t suffer because of it.

And the final exploded into goal-scoring action early in the second-half as four arrived in 15 minutes. A classy finish from one-footed wonder Tom Flatters - he was playing at Premier Division level with Netherton last season - drew Bretton level on 48 minutes before John Danskin restored the Brotherhood lead within a couple of minutes.

Back came Bretton with James Cox converting two close-range headers on 53 & 59 minutes, the first from a superb McManus cross.

Once in front Bretton managed the game well and an equaliser was only threatened when Daryn Whiteman’s long-range free kick was tipped over the bar by Bretton goalkeeper Josh Crick. Brotherhoods’ 40-goal striker Tom Klinkovics endured a quiet night.

Bretton North End defender David Weston (yellow, centre) is about to defend a Brotherhood Sports corner. Photo: David Lowndes.

Victory was sealed when Dave Weston smashed home from a late corner.

Bretton North End: Josh Crick, Ricky Rozario, Ezra Flake, Harry Woodward, Dave Weston, Jordan Fiddes, Kenny Martin, James Cox, Fernand Bass, Lewis McManus, Tom Flatters. Substitutes: Dan Murray, Kieran Waites, David Crowdle, Joe Duffy, Robbie Osker.

Brotherhood Sports: Ross Denton, Ben Underwood, Ryan Farrimond, Jake Harrison, Michael Halfhide, John Danskin, Lloyd Buchan, Scott Harrison, Daryn Whiteman, Thomas Klinkovics, Colin Hopper. Substitutes: Michael Sargent, Steve Kidd, Bradley Fenton, Chidi Onyenanu.

Goals: Bretton North End - Flatters (48 mins), Cox (53 & 59 mins), Weston (89 mins).

Brotherhood Sports - S. Harrison (35 mins), Danskin (51 mins).

Cautions: Bretton North End - Fiddes (foul).

Brotherhood Sports - J. Harrison (foul), Underwood (persistent infringement).

Referee: Sam Brough (Daventry) 8/10

Assistants: Lauren Impey, Joe Collins.

Fourth official: Cameron Smith.

Attendance: 120 (approx).