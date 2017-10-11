MATCH REPORT: A 15-goal birthday party

The 125th anniversary celebrations of the Peterborough Football Association continued with an exhibition match between a select XI of Peterborough Sunday Morning League players and a veteran’s team from the same competition.

Perhaps predictably the younger legs won the day at the Grange, easing to a 10-5 win.

The Peterborough Sunday Morning League Rep XI. Photo: Mark Chambers photography.

There will be a dinner to mark the end of the 125th birthday celebration at the Bull Hotel on June 1, 2018. Tickets are priced £20 and further information is available from peterborough.fa@ntlworld.com.