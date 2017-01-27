LOCAL FOOTBALL: Champions could return to the top, big game at the bottom

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox will jump to the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division with a win at Langtoft United tomorrow (January 28, 2pm).
Leaders Netherton United are without a fixture tomorrow. Harrox are currently a point behind, but they won’t find it easy at Langtoft as the home side have lost just four of 15 top-flight fixtures this season.
If the Harrox result goes their way, Peterborough Sports Reserves will go top with a win at Deeping Rangers Reserves.
Pinchbeck United could also overhaul Netherton with a big enough win at home to Stilton United.
The bottom two clash at Uppingham where Thorney are the visitors.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE
Premier Division
AFC Stanground Sports v Wisbech Town Res
Deeping Rangers Res v Peterborough Sports Res
Langtoft United v Moulton Harrox
ICA Sports v Crowland Town
Pinchbeck United v Stilton United
Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res
Uppingham Town v Thorney.