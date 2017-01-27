LOCAL FOOTBALL: Champions could return to the top, big game at the bottom

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox will jump to the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division with a win at Langtoft United tomorrow (January 28, 2pm).

Leaders Netherton United are without a fixture tomorrow. Harrox are currently a point behind, but they won’t find it easy at Langtoft as the home side have lost just four of 15 top-flight fixtures this season.

If the Harrox result goes their way, Peterborough Sports Reserves will go top with a win at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Pinchbeck United could also overhaul Netherton with a big enough win at home to Stilton United.

The bottom two clash at Uppingham where Thorney are the visitors.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

AFC Stanground Sports v Wisbech Town Res

Deeping Rangers Res v Peterborough Sports Res

Langtoft United v Moulton Harrox

ICA Sports v Crowland Town

Pinchbeck United v Stilton United

Stamford Lions v Holbeach United Res

Uppingham Town v Thorney.