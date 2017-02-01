LOCAL ACADEMY: Get in touch with Touch for football scholarship

Leading Peterborough Premier side Netherton United have become the latest city club to launch a football academy.

Netherton have joined forces with professional coaching company One Touch Football to offer a 16+ football and education scholarship acadamy at the Grange from next season.

United Counties Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports revealed their academy ambitions last week.

Leading coach Glenn Vaughan of One Touch Football will look after the football side of the project with Coaching Connexions providing the education towards a level two or three B Tec qualification in sport. Coaching Connexions have an Ofsted rating of ‘good’.

The academy will be open to 16-18 year-olds with UEFA qualified coaches delivering 15 hours of coaching each week.

Competitive fixtures in the British Colleges League will also be available as well as friendlies against professional clubs.

Open trials are taking place on Friday, February 24 (noon-3pm) at the Grange when applications for the 2017-18 season will be accepted.

Pre-season training will start in July with academic studies scheduled to begin in September.

Further information is available from Glenn Vaughan on 07880 703784 or by e-mail at Glenn@onetouchfootball.co.uk.

To register for the first trial visit http://www.onetouchfootball.co.uk/16+academy.html.

Netherton run men and womens teams of all ages. The mens first-team is challenging for the Peterborough Premier Division title.