Leverington push Sports all the way in KO Cup

Everything went according to form in the second round of the Peterborough Youth League Under 16 KO Cup.

Leverington Sports came closest to an upset when pushing Division One high-flyers Peterborough Sports all the way in a five-goal thriller.

It was 2-2 at the break and Sports, despite having Chris Seery sent off, edged through 3-2 with goals by Nasir Nabi, Florian Guimdo Tsaguim and Louie Venni.

Gunthorpe Harriers Navy, another of the fancied sides, cruised through 6-1 against Whittlesey Blue with goals by Aaron Altham (2), Zach Findley, Andrew Irvine, Andzej Smirnov and Oluwatomi Ogunyoye.

Biggest winners were Division One side Blackstones, who beat Pinchbeck from Division Three 7-0 courtesy of strikes by Connor Nottingham (2), Alex McKean-Forman (2), Joshua Theodore, Shaun Archer and Jake Fitzgerald.

In Under 18 Division One, Deeping Rangers Blue preserved their 100 per cent record with a 10-0 win at Oakham. James Pam came off the bench to smash a hat-trick.

In the Under 15 Division One title race table-topping Werrington Athletic beat Peterborough Northern Star Black 2-1 while second-placed Peterborough Sports won 6-1 at Oundle Town.

Samuel Gardiner and Dylan Mathias got the Werrington goals while Zachary Hope (3), Josh Hogg, Louis Whiffin and Jamal Shenille netted for Sports.

Netherton United Under 14s’ great season continued on Sunday.

The unbeaten Peterborough Junior Alliance League Division One leaders were in Northants County Cup second round action this week and walloped Wooton St George 9-0.

Wayne Cort struck four times, Jakub Nowicki grabbed a hat-trick and Lukas Vaickelionis netted twice.

In the Under 12 Northants Cup, Northern Star beat GLK United 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Shaun Newton and Harry Butler got their goals.