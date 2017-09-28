Leverington lads get Cort out by Netherton hot-shot Wayne

Netherton United Under 14s are setting a cracking pace in Division One of the Junior Alliance League.

They made it three wins out of three at Leverington Sports, thrashing the previously unbeaten Fen side 11-0. The week before they crushed Crowland 13-1.

Crowland Under 13s are pictured before a 4-2 defeat by Parkside in Division Four of the Peterborough Junior Alliance League. They are from the left, back, Troy Harrison, Peter Burdett, Rhys Copland, Dylan Camfield, Joey Turner, Taylor Moulding, front, Craig Al-Rousi, Max Allen, Ryan Fisher, Reece Pridmore and Josh Hall.

Wayne Cort was leading goal-grabber on Sunday with four, Makomborero Gomba, Lewis Leesons and Bob Horne hit doubles and Lukas Vaickelionis completed the tally.

March Soccer School are the Division Two leaders - also with three wins out of three - and their latest success was a 9-3 beating of Glinton & Northborough Amber.

They shared their goals around with eight different players finding the back of the net.

They were Jenson Carpenter, Kieran Goodwin, Jack Hayes, Duke Higham, Daniel Jones, Joshua Kirby (2), Joseph Tully and Daniel Cave.

Action from the Parkside Under 13s v Crowland game.

In Division Three, Malborne beat Oundle in a top-of-the-table clash thanks to goals by Vilian Radic (3) and Harrison King.

Feeder still head Under 12 and Under 13 Division One but both had to fight hard for 2-1 wins. Shay Markham and Matthew Mills scored for the Under 13s against Deeping Blue while Liam Bello-Matthews and Mason Clarke netted for the Under 12s against Spalding Blue.

YOUTH LEAGUE

As usual the first round ties in the three Peterborough Youth League cup competitions produced a glut of goals.

More action from the Parkside Under 13s v Crowland game.

Biggest winners were Peterborough Northern Star Black Under 15s, who chalked up a 19-0 win over lower-level Stanground Sports.

Gherat Dhost and Alfie Webb led the rout with four goals apiece and there were hat-tricks for Emmanuel Ochube and Lewis Jacob.

In the same competition Spalding Blue beat Werrington Red 12-0 and top scorers here were substitute Tyler McKendrick with four and Charlie Parkes with three.

Biggest winners in the Under 16 League Cup were Stamford.

They roared to a 16-0 win over Rippingale and Folkingham and it was another substitute - Rory Guille - who led the way with five. Harvey Oxford helped himself to four.

Yaxley Lynx won their Under 18 tie against Oakham 13-0 and Liam Sanderson was their six-goal star with Robert Ilsley firing a treble.