League and cup double for super Sports

Peterborough Sports Under 15s completed the Peterborough Youth League double on Sunday when adding the Division One title to the Knockout Cup they won last month.

They wrapped it up with three games still to play when beating Whittlesey 4-1 with goals by Brad Gilbert (2), Nasir Nabi and Calum Arden. That took Gilbert’s seasonal tally to 45 from 21 appearances.

Peterborough Northern Star Blue continued their impressive season as they closed in on the Under 16 Division One title with a 2-1 victory over Holbeach. Jordan Giddings and Frederico Rocha got their goals.

That made it 12 wins from 12 games for Star, who stretched their lead to nine points with four games left to play.

Gunthorpe Harriers have gone four pounts clear at the head of Under 16 Division Two.

While they were cruising to a 3-0 win against Pinchbeck, closest rivals Ketton were being held 1-1 at home by Blackstones. Tyler Munns (2), Alesio Hoxha and Lucas Rall were the Gunthorpe scorers.

Keagan Yeoman netted a hat-trick for Under 16 Division Three leaders Hempsted in a 6-0 win over March