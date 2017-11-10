LATEST NEWS: Youth team pulled out of league after alleged referee assault

Netherton United have pulled their under 16 team out of the Peterborough & District Youth League.

The city club’s game at Wisbech St Mary last weekend was abandoned seven minutes from time after an alleged assault on match referee Phil Hayes.

A message from the club to parents and guardians read: “The events last sunday at Wisbech St Mary have made it impossible to continue without a strong, fully qualified manager/coach and all our efforts made in pursuit of this have been unsuccessful. We regret therefore the club had to make this decision.

“The majority of players and parents have been very loyal and supportive of the club volunteers who have tried to keep the team together.”