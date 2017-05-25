LATEST NEWS: Title-winning Peterborough Sports boss steps down

Peterborough Premier Division title-winning boss Andrew Bradley has stepped down.

He will be replaced as Peterborough Sports Reserve team manager by experienced former March Town boss Chris Bartlett.

Peterborough Sports first team manager Jimmy Dean is now on the club's board.

Bradley will remain at the club.

“I just need a break after four years in the job,” Bradley stated. “I’ll still be involved within the club, but in a less committed way. It worked out well that I finished on a high!”

After winning the 2016-17 title with a very experienced squad, Sports are planning a change of direction for their reserve team next season.

Sports are now running an Academy alongside an expanding youth set-up.

Sports chairman Stephen Cooper said: “The go forward objective for the reserves is to become a development side and to present a pathway into the senior section for our growing youth presence.”

Former Peterborough Northern Star Under 18 manager Shane Meadows will assist Bartlett. Meadows will also manage a Sports under 18 side to compete in the midweek Thurlow Nunn League.

Sports have also persuaded Aaron Meadows and Ryan Woods to leave Northern Star Under 16s to manage the Sports Under 18 side in the Peterborough & District Youth League set up.

Double title-winning first team Sports’ manager Jimmy Dean has joined the club’s board along with Alan Andrews (finance director) and Pete Foskett (welfare officer).

Sports will play at step four level for the first time next season having been placed in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League alongside Stamford AFC and Spalding United.

Cooper added: “Having been placed in the toughest league setting targets at this stage would be pointless. Jimmy (Dean) has had conversations with carefully identified players for areas where we are a bit light, but it would not be the end of the world if we go into battle with our current squad. We are certainly ready to embrace the challenge that lies ahead.”