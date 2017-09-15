LATEST NEWS: Six of the best for Netherton in Peterborough League squad

Netherton United have provided six players for the 2017-18 Inter-League Peterborough & District squad

Defenders Chris Hansford, Ben Daly, Ryan Wood and Callum Madigan, evergreen midfielder Mark Baines and striker Ondre Odain have all been included for the first round tie away to the Isle of Man Football League.

Forward Jamie Darlow (Ramsey) is the only player from outside the Peterborough Premier Division to be included by manager Darren Fogg.

Squad: Lee Brook (Leverington Sports), Connor Barker (AFC Stanground Sports), Ryan Wood (Netherton United), Mark Oxenham (Peterborough Sports Reserves), Chris Hansford (Netherton United), Ben Daly (Netherton United), Callum Madigan (Netherton United), Gareth Knowles (AFC Stanground Sports), Kevin Brader (Peterborough Sports Reserves), Mark Baines (Netherton United), Liam Merryweather (Thorney), Aaron Dunmore (AFC Stanground Sports), Dan Woods (Moulton Harrox FC), Jamie Darlow (Ramsey Town), Scott Spearink (Peterborough ICA Sports), Ondre Odain (Netherton United), Luke Ball (Stamford Lions).