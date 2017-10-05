LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Sports move up to third

Peterborough Sports Reserves moved up to third place in the Peterborough League Premier Division last night (October 4) when thrashing bottom team Langtoft United 5-1.

Jack Barron, Tom Flatters, Stuart Eason, Lewis McManus and Jack Eldridge got the goals with Benjamin Moore grabbing the Langtoft consolation effort.

Sports are four points behind leaders Moulton Harrox.

In the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy, Pinchbeck United from UCL Division One suffered a 3-1 first round defeat at home to Premier Division side Sleaford Town.