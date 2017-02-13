LADIES FOOTBALL: Steward fires a double for Northern Star

Peterborough Northern Star continued their promotion push yesterday (February 12) when beating Arnold Town 3-0 in an East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division clash at Chestnut Avenue.

The win moves Star up to fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Mansfield Town but with four games in hand.

Chanade Henderson attacks for Star against Arnold Town. Picture: Tim Gates

Star started well and should have taken the lead within the first 10 minutes. Cassie Steward slipped in Jodie Bartle but she saw her effort strike the post and rebound to safety.

The city side eventually broke the deadlock with 20 minutes played as Steward beat the offside trap and slotted home with ease.

Star continued to press for a second and Chanade Henderson was unlucky to see her effort crash against the crossbar after an exquisite through-ball by Bartle.

Arnold Town almost equalised before the break after a long pass caught Star’s back-line off guard and it took a last-ditch save from Sarah Hudson to deny the visitors.

Vicky Gallagher scored the third Star goal. Picture: Tim Gates

Steward poked home her second of the afternoon soon after the restart after an excellent run and cross from Larissa Frederick.

Georgia Coulson then had a shot go just over the bar before Vicky Gallagher made it 3-0 with half-an-hour to go. She found herself in space inside the box, clipped the ball over the on-rushing keeper and slotted home to finish the match off.

Gallagher could have added her second with five minutes remaining but saw her effort from the penalty spot sail just wide.

Star: S. Hudson, J. Hopkins-Duckhouse, L. Frederick, S. Iredale (Barbour 72), S. Stanford, L. Barnes, J. Bartle, C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward (Rawlings 81), G. Coulson (Pepper 59). Subs: 12 S. Pepper, D. Rawlings, L. Barbour.

Player-of-the match: C. Henderson.