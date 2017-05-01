LADIES FOOTBALL: Star tie County up in knots

Peterborough Northern Star remain in the hunt for runners-up spot behind Sheffield United in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division after a big win at Notts County yesterday (April 30).

Dean Steward’s side smashed the Notts County Development XI 7-1 after a stunning first-half showing.

They led 6-1 at the turnaround after a dazzling display of attacking football.

They got off to a great start with Georgia Coulson pouncing on some hesitation at the back from Notts County to find the back of the net after six minutes.

Star doubled their lead in the 18th minute through Cassie Steward after some fine build-up play by Shay Stanford, Katie Steward and Vicky Gallagher.

Three goals then followed within the space of 10 minutes with Cassie Steward and Gallagher on target for Star and Anna Horton netting for Notts County.

Star added a further two goals before the break. Steph Pepper pounced as the ball bounced in the box to make it five and Louise Barbour smashed home from the edge of the box to make it six.

The second half produced just one goal as Katie Steward won a penalty towards the end of the match to set up sister Cassie to notch another hat-trick and her 22nd goal of the season.

Notts County’s substitute goalkeeper, Chloe Beadle, kept the score down by making a couple of superb one-on-one saves from Coulson and Steward, while Pepper rattled the woodwork.

Star have three games left of the season with Rise Park and champions Sheffield United to play in the league and Bedworth United to play in the League Cup Final.

Star: S. Hudson, S. Stanford (Hopkins-Duckhouse 31), L. Frederick, J. Bartle, S. Pepper, L. Barnes, K. Steward, G. Coulson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, L. Barbour.