Peterborough Northern Star Ladies’ flying start to their East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division season continued yesterday.

They were at home to Rise Park from Nottinghamshire and cruised to a 6-1 win to preserve their 100 per cent record.

They are fourth in the table with four wins out of four and they have games in hand on the three teams above them.

Cassie Steward, player-of-the-match Louise Barbour and Vicky Gallagher all fired doubles for Dean Steward’s side.