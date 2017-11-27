LADIES FOOTBALL: Star keep on winning, Posh come unstuck

Peterborough Northern Star maintained their promotion push in the East Midlands Women’s League yesterday (November 26) but there was a first defeat of the season for Peterborough United.

Star took the honours 4-1 in their Premier Division game at home to bottom club Loughborough Students thanks to a hat-trick by player-of-the-match Vicky Gallagher (3) and a single strike by Emma Pollard.

The win keeps Star fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Leicester City but with three games in hand.

Posh were away at Division One South leaders Oadby and they were beaten 4-2 with Jessica Driscoll notching both their goals.

Posh are also fourth in the table. They are 10 points behind Oadby, who have played three more games.