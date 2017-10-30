LADIES FOOTBALL: Star hit rivals for six, Posh pipped on penalties

There were mixed fortunes for the two city teams involved in East Midlands Women’s League cup competitions yesterday (October 29).

Peterborough Northern Star were 6-0 winners at home to Premier Division rivals Mansfield Hosiery Mills in the League Plate while Peterborough United from Division One South were pipped 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after doing well to hold Premier Division table-toppers Nettleham to a 1-1 draw in the League Cup.

Cassie Steward led the goal rush for Star with a hat-trick and other goals came from Vicky Gallagher, Larissa Frederick and Emma Pollard.