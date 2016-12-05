LADIES FOOTBALL: Star go down fighting in the FA Cup

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies put up a brave fight before bowing out of the Women’s FA Cup yesterday (December 4).

They were away at higher level Brighouse Town in the first roiund proper and were just beaten 3-2.

FA Women’s Premier League side Brighouse dominated the first 45 minutes and turned round 3-0 to the good but in the second period it was Star doing most of the attacking.

They quickly pulled a goal back with a wonderful half-volley by Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse from 25 yards out and then set up a nervous last 10 minutes for the hosts when a long pass from Samara Iredale found Georgia Coulson and she lofted the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Star pressed hard for an equaliser but were unable to force extra-time.

Northern Star: S. Hudson, L. Barnes (Rawlings 80), L. Frederick, S. Iredale, J. Bartle, 06 J. Hopkins-Duckhouse, G. Coulson, C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, V. Lines. Substitute: D. Rawlings.