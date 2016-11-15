LADIES FOOTBALL: Star face Premier League opposition in FA Cup

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies have won through to the first round proper in the Women’s FA Cup.

They did so by winning 3-0 at Kettering Town in the fourth qualifing round on Sunday (November 13) thanks to goals by Cassie Steward, Vicky Lines and Katie Steward.

Jess Farchica on the attack for Star against Kettering. Picture: Tim Gates

They will now play Brighouse Town from West Yorkshire away on December 4. Brighouse were last season’s North East Premier Division champions and now play in the Women’s Premier League.

This Sunday (November 20) it’s derby day for local women’s football when Star host Peterborough United Ladies at the Branch Brothers Stadium in the Northants County Cup (2pm kick-off).