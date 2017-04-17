LADIES FOOTBALL: Star bounce back with a deadly dozen

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies were in red-hot form in Nottinghamshire yesterday (April 16).

Dean Steward’s team bounced back from the disappointment of seeing their East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division title hopes ended by Sheffield United last weekend by thrashing bottom-of-the-table Ruddington 12-0.

Vicky Gallagher netted a hat-trick. Picture: Tim Gates

It took the city side just six minutes to find the back of the net and by half-time they had added another six goals.

Cassie Steward led the way on the scoresheet with four goals to take her tally for the season to 18. Chanade Henderson and player-of-the-match Vicky Gallagher both claimed hat-tricks with Samara Iredale and Larissa Frederick completing the rout.

The win lifted Star up to fifth place in the table and a win next weekend against third-placed Bedworth would boost their chances of finishing runners-up to Sheffield.

Star: S. Hudson, L. Frederick, S. Pepper, S. Iredale, S. Stanford, L. Barnes, K. Steward, C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, G. Coulson. Substitutes: J. Bartle.

Chanade Henderson scored three times. Picture: Tim Gates