LADIES FOOTBALL: Star beat Posh in the big local derby

Northern Star beat Posh in the big all-Peterborough tie in the county cup on Sunday (November 20).

They were 3-1 winners in the second round match in the Northants Women’s Cup competition at Chestnue Avenue and will now entertain Netherton United in the quarter-finals on December 8.

Star's Larissa Frederick makes a jump for it. Picture: Tim Gates

Star made a flying start with Vicky Gallagher diverting a Donna Nicholls free-kick into the corner of the net following a foul by ex-Star midfielder Eleanor Boothman.

That was after nine minutes but they suffered a setback a quarter-of-an-hour later when they were reduced to 10 players as Katie Steward was sent off for a rash challenge.

But soon after they went 2-0 up when substitute Georgia Coulson pounced on some confusion at the the heart of the Posh defence.

Posh came flying out of the blocks in the second period but were stunned as Cassie Steward scored a rasping 25-yard screamer.

Donna Nicholls in the ball for Star. Picture: Tim Gates

Posh pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go when Bryony Fox, who had come on as a substitute, kept her cool in a one-on-one situation with the Star goalkeeper to make the final score 3-1.

Star are at home to Ketterting Town in the East Midlands League Premier Division on Thursday (November 24 - kick-off 7.30pm) and then play Posh again at home on Sunday in the Leaague Cup (1pm).

Star: S. Hudson, J. Bartle, L. Frederick, S. Iredale, J. Farchica, D. Rawlings, K. Steward, C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, D. Nicholls. Subs: J. Hopkins-Duckhouse, L. Barnes, V. Lines, G. Coulson. Peterborough Utd: Amy Martin, Fiona Plumb, Stephania Chaudhuri, Jessica Driscoll, Bryony Fox, Jenna Lusk, Kathryn Lusk, Bronwyn Mulheron, Keir Perkins, Amy Challis, D’Lacy Phillips, Emma Stevenson, Laura Tonkin, Jeorgia Carr, Emily Smith, Eleanor Boothman.