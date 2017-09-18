LADIES FOOTBALL: Star beat big rivals Posh in the FA Cup

Peterborough Northern Star took the honours in yesterday’s (September 17) big city derby against Peterborough United.

Dean Steward’s side, who play one division above Posh in the East Midlands League, won the FA Women’s Cup third qualifying round match 4-2 to maintain their 100 per cent record over their local rivals.

Tash Applegate is on the ball for Posh against Star. Picture: Gary Reed

Star caught Posh napping at the start and were 2-0 up after just 12 minutes thanks to a double strike by Cassie Steward.

Amy Challis almost reduced the deficit but was denied by an excellent save from the Star keeper.

Star then scored in the 42nd minute through Emma Pollard to make it a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

Posh played much better in the second half and deservedly pulled a goal back through Keir Perkins in the 55th minute.

Imogen James pulls off a great save for Posh. Picture: Tim Symonds

But a fourth Star goal in the 72nd minute, which saw Steward complete her hat-trick, killed off any hopes of a comeback.

Posh did, however, strike again with a couple of minutes minutes left when a great through-ball from Jess Driscoll allowed Jenna Lusk to poke the ball in from close range.