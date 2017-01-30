LADIES FOOTBALL: Star back to winning ways

Peterborough Northern Star returned to winning ways in the East Midlands League yesterday (January 29).

The city side bounced back from a home defeat by Premier Division leaders Mansfield a fortnight ago to sting promotion rivals Nettleham 3-0 at Chestnut Avenue.

Chanade Henderson on the ball for Star against Nettleham. Picture: Tim Gates

Star made the breakthrough just before half-time through Vicky Gallagher who was on hand to stab the ball home after Cassie Steward’s long range effort had been parried by the Nettleham keeper.

Midway through the second half Star were unlucky not to double their advantage when the Nettleham keeper pulled off a fantastic save to keep oit a Chanade Henderson drive from the edge of the box.

With seven minutes to go, Star settled the issue as Henderson fed Steward and she nipped past a defender before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

Star continued to press as Nettleham tired and won a penalty right at the end of the match. Gallagher stepped up to score her second.

Larissa Frederick in action for Star against Nettleham. Picture: Tim Gates.

Star: S. Hudson, L. Frederick, S. Pepper (Stanford 79), S. Iredale, J. Farchica, J. Hopkins-Duckhouse (Bartle 53), K. Steward, C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, L. Barbour (Barnes 64).

⚽