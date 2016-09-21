LADIES FOOTBALL: Rampant Riverside wallop Woodford

Riverside Ladies were on cloud nine on Sunday (September 18) after a whopping Women’s FA Cup win.

The city side hammered Woodford United 9-0 in their third preliminary round tie and have been rewarded with a trip to face FA Women’s Premier League side Norwich City in the next round.

Annie Posnett led the way on the scoresheet against Woodford with four goals and there were doubles for Holly Morgan and Diana Olahova. Amie Ford completed the rout.

Riverside Ladies have teams in the East Midlands Ladies League and the Cambs Ladies League and anyone interested in joining the club should contact Les Hutchings on 07762240245 for further details.

Peterborough Northern Star are also through to the next round of the Women’s FA Cup. They received a walkover at the expense of ICA Sports, who conceded the tie. Star play Histon in the next round.