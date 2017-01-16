LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh still unbeaten, Star slip up at home

Peterborough United Ladies got 2017 off to a flying start yesterday (January 15) when maintaining their unbeaten record in Division One South of the East Midlands Women’s League.

They won 3-1 away at big rivals Northampton Town Ladies to increase their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Eleanor Boothman on the attack for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

In pretty grim conditions for both teams it was Northampton who took a deserved 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

However, a right-footed drive from striker Bryony Fox in the 44th minute made it 1-1 at half-time.

Player/manager Kathryn Lusk’s half-time talk clearly did the trick as Posh moved up a gear in the second half.

Jess Driscoll and Jenna Lusk started to dominate the midfield and chances were created. The Northampton keeper made some excellent saves to deny Fox and Tash Applegate.

Bronwyn Mulheron pushes forward for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Posh kept probing and looking for an opportunity and it finally came in the 74th minute when Driscoll dragged the ball back and lashed a right-footed drive in the top right-hand corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Not satisfied with a single-goal lead, Posh continued to push forward and in the 80th minute Driscoll became provider when she placed a ball through to Applegate who scored from close range.

Posh squad: Amy Martin, Bronwyn Mulheron, Emma Stevenson, Stephania Chaudhuri, D’Lacy Phillips, Eleanor Boothman, Fiona Plumb, Jenna Lusk, Kathryn Lusk, Bryony Fox, Laura Tonkin, Jessica Driscoll, Tash Applegate, Jeorgia Carr.

In the Premier Division, Peterborough Northern Star’s title hopes suffered a setback when they lost 3-1 at home to table-topping Mansfield Town.

Cassie Steward fired Northern Star ahead against Mansfield. Picture: Tim Gates

Cassie Steward gave Star the lead with a cracking 20-yard strike in the 20th minute.

Sophie Patterson on the ball for Northern Star against Mansfield. Picture:: Tim Gates