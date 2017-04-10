LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh secure a top-two finish

Peterborough United Ladies remain in the hunt for the East Midlands League Division One South title after a comfortable 5-1 win against Corby S&L yesterday (April 9).
The result meant Posh secured a top-two finish. With two games left, they trail Leicester City Development by five points but the Foxes only have one game remaining . . . against Posh at the Nene Park Academy on Sunday (April 16).
Posh dominated yesterday’s match. The game came to life in the 37th minute when Jess Driscoll chipped the Corby keeper from some 20 yards to make it 1-0.
Three minutes later Driscoll made it 2-0 when she turned in a cross from close range which beat the goalkeeper.
Early in the second half Kier Perkins continued her fine form with a right-footed strike in the 48th minute to make it 3-0.
Two more goals from Perkins in the 75th and 89th minutes completed her hat-trick.
Corby did gain a consolation goal but it did not change the outcome of the match.
Posh squad: Amy Martin, Fiona Plumb, Laura Tonkin, Bronwyn Mulheron, D’Lacy Phillips, Amy Challis, Bryony Fox, Jess Driscoll, Imogen James, Jeorgia Carr, Emma Stevenson, Jenna Lusk, Tash Applegate and Keir Perkins.