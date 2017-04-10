LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh secure a top-two finish

Peterborough United Ladies remain in the hunt for the East Midlands League Division One South title after a comfortable 5-1 win against Corby S&L yesterday (April 9).

The result meant Posh secured a top-two finish. With two games left, they trail Leicester City Development by five points but the Foxes only have one game remaining . . . against Posh at the Nene Park Academy on Sunday (April 16).

Tash Applegate puts the boot in for Posh against S&L. Picture: Gary Reed.

Posh dominated yesterday’s match. The game came to life in the 37th minute when Jess Driscoll chipped the Corby keeper from some 20 yards to make it 1-0.

Three minutes later Driscoll made it 2-0 when she turned in a cross from close range which beat the goalkeeper.

Early in the second half Kier Perkins continued her fine form with a right-footed strike in the 48th minute to make it 3-0.

Two more goals from Perkins in the 75th and 89th minutes completed her hat-trick.

Bryony Fox on the run for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Corby did gain a consolation goal but it did not change the outcome of the match.

Posh squad: Amy Martin, Fiona Plumb, Laura Tonkin, Bronwyn Mulheron, D’Lacy Phillips, Amy Challis, Bryony Fox, Jess Driscoll, Imogen James, Jeorgia Carr, Emma Stevenson, Jenna Lusk, Tash Applegate and Keir Perkins.