LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh on top of the tree at Christmas

Peterborough United Ladies consolidated their position at the top of the East Midlands League Division One South table with an emphatic weekend win (December 19).

They entertained the Leicester City Women’s Development side and ran out 6-0 winners.

Jessica Driscoll on the run for Posh against Leicester. Picture: Gary Reed

Tash Applegate started the rout in the 36th minute with a 35-yard free-kick which sailed over the head of the Leicester goalkeeper.

Two minutes later Applegate was the provider when her cross from the left allowed Amy Challis to strike home from close range.

There was still time for Posh to get another before half-time when Kier Perkins lobbed the keeper in the 46th minute to make it 3-0.

Posh knew Leicester would come at them in the second half but it was Peterborough who struck next to make it 4-0 in the 57th minute after Perkins scored her second of the afternoon after good work from Applegate.

Keir Perkins puts a boot in for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

The outstanding Jess Driscoll made it 5-0 three minutes later with a right-footed strike that left the Leicester goalkeeper helpless.

Challis rounded off an excellent performance with her second goal in the 76th minute to wrap it up for Christmas at 6-0.

Posh squad: Amy Martin, Laura Tonkin, Fiona Plumb, Stephania Chaudhuri, Eleanor Boothman, Amy Challis, Jenna Lusk, Bronwyn Mulheron, D’Lacy Phillips, Jess Driscoll, Keir Perkins, Bryony Fox, Jeorgia Carr, Emma Stevenson and Tash Applegate.