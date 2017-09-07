LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh Ladies are on cloud nine

Peterborough United Ladies opened their East Midlands Women’s League campaign with a bang last night (September 6).

They took on local Division One South rivals Riverside at Queens Park, Yaxley, and emerged emphatic 9-1 winners.

Emily Smith on theball for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed Photography

In a match reduced to 30 minutes each half due to bad light, Posh stormed into the lead after only four minutes when Laura Reed scored her first goal for the side to make it 1-0.

Riverside equalised through Chloe Stewart but then Amy Gore put Posh back in front in the ninth minute.

Four minutes later Jess Driscoll made it 3-1 and then quick strikes in succession by Amy Challis (17mins) and Tash Applegate (19mins) saw Posh go 5-1 up.

Just before half-time Keir Perkins got the first of her three goals to make it 6-1.

Amy Gore scored for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed Photography

In the second half, Posh continued to exert pressure on the beleaguered Riverside defence and it proved to be decisive when Perkins got her second in the 35th minute to make it 7-1.

Applegate then got herself on the scoresheet again in the 50th minute before Perkins completed her hat-trick to wrap up the scoring.