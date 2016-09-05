LADIES FOOTBALL: Northern Star start with a bang

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies kicked off their East Midlands Women’s League season in fine style yesterday (September 4).

They visited Premier Division rivals Arnold Town and came away with a comfortable 4-0 win on their return to the East Midlands League following a season playing at the lofty FA Women’s Premier League level.

Determined to make up for the disappointment of being relegated last season, Star hit the ground running and went 1-0 up after just two minutes when Chanade Henderson fired home to score her first goal in over a season.

After 24 minutes they doubled their advantage when a Katie Steward cross was diverted into the back of the net by an Arnold defender.

Cassie Steward added a third shortly after as she dribbled around two defenders and smashed the ball into the bottom right-hand corner. Unfortunately for her, she was substituted shortly after with an injury scare.

Star felt they should have been awarded a penalty as Jess Farchica was tripped inside the box. However, the referee waved away the visitors’ protests.

Just before half-time Henderson nearly doubled her tally with a 25-yard thunderbolt that rebounded off the woodwork.

Star started the second half how they started the first and quickly bagged a fourth. Vicky Gallagher raced through and rifled the ball into the net via the crossbar.

Star had opportunities to score more, but Donna Nicholls was denied by Arnold’s number one.

Arnold had a couple of half-chances after the break but nothing that really tested Sarah Hudson in between Northern Star’s sticks.

The result means that Star have topped the table after round one of games. They’ll be looking to stay there for the remainder of the season and bounce back into the Women’s Premier League at the first time of asking.

Star had two players, Katie Davill and Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse, make their debuts and both were faultless. Star also saw Nicholls return to action after missing the whole of last season due to injury.

Star have a midweek fixture on Thursday when they are on the road again travelling to Kettering Town Women.

Star: S. Hudson, J. Bartle, L. Frederick, S. Iredale, L. Barnes (D. Rawlings 77), C. Henderson, K. Steward, J. Farchica, V. Gallagher, C. Steward (D. Nicholls 33), K. Davill (J. Hopkins-Duckhouse 59).