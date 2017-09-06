Search

LADIES FOOTBALL: Northern Star launch their promotion bid

The Peterborough Northern Star Ladies 2017/2018 squad. They are from the left, back, Catherine Ray, Katie Steward, Shay Stanford, Chanade Henderson, Sarah Hudson, Larissa Frederick, Frances Peeling, Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse, Cassie Steward, Deva Rawlings, front, Leah Barnes, Georgia Clarke, Georgia Coulson, Jack Jenkins (Assistant Manager), Tony Zirpolo (Chairman), Dean Steward (Manager), Beatriz Almeida, Evie Porch and Immy Thorpe. Picture: Tim Symonds
Peterborough Northern Star Ladies begin their bid for promotion tomorrow (September 6).

They’ll be looking for a winning start to the campaign when entertaining Kettering in their opening East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division fixture at Chestnut Avenue (kick-of 7.45pm).

Star, managed by Kev Steward, finished fourth in the table last season, just four points off a promotion place, and they won the League Cup and the Northants County Cup.

This time round they’re setting their sights on the treble - a cup double and promotion back to the FA Women’s Premier League.

They played at that level two seasons ago and are seeking a return to Step 2.