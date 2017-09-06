LADIES FOOTBALL: Northern Star launch their promotion bid

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies begin their bid for promotion tomorrow (September 6).

They’ll be looking for a winning start to the campaign when entertaining Kettering in their opening East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division fixture at Chestnut Avenue (kick-of 7.45pm).

Star, managed by Kev Steward, finished fourth in the table last season, just four points off a promotion place, and they won the League Cup and the Northants County Cup.

This time round they’re setting their sights on the treble - a cup double and promotion back to the FA Women’s Premier League.

They played at that level two seasons ago and are seeking a return to Step 2.