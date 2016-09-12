LADIES FOOTBALL: Northern Star keep on winning

Peterorough Northern Star Ladies’ bright start to the season continued in the East Midlands League Cup competition yesterday (September 11).

The city side won 3-0 at Arnold Town Development to make it three wins out of three so far this season.

Star started well and could have taken the lead inside 10 minutes after Cassie Steward looped the ball over the keeper and the ball bounced away from the frame of the goal.

Star did, however, take the lead after 21 minutes when the centre-backs combined from a corner to open the scoring. Samara Iredale flicked Donna Nicholl’s corner into Jodie Barlte’s path and she rifled home into the bottom corner.

The lead soon became 2-0 as Steward latched onto a through pass from Star’s goalkeeper and lofted the ball over the opposition stopper and into the net.

Star had opportunities to put the game to bed in the first half but put a handful of chances over the bar.

Arnold Town were a lot better in the second half and got behind Star’s back line on a couple of occasions.

Erica Thacker found herself behind Star’s defence and was denied by Star’s Sarah Hudson.

Arnold also found themselves behind Star again through Emily Nelis but it took a last-ditch challenge from Star’s skipper Bartle to halt her in her tracks.

Vicky Gallagher made it 3-0 with 10 minutes to go when netting from the penalty spot to settle the tie.

Star are back in action on September 25 when they welcome Notts County Development to the Branch Bros Stadium for their first home game of the season.

In other news, Star have been given a bye in the FA Cup as ICA Sports have forfeited next weekend’s fixture.

Star: S. Hudson, J. Bartle, L. Frederick, S. Iredale, J. Farchica, D. Rawlings, G. Coulson (J. Evans 46), C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, D. Nicholls.