There was more cup joy for top city ladies team Peterborough Northern Star yesterday (April 2).

A week after being crowned Northants County Cup champions, Dean Steward’s side reached the final of the East Midlands Women’s League Cup.

They beat Premier Division rivals Sheffield United 1-0 away thanks to a second-half strike by Katie Steward and will now meet Bedworth in the final. Bedworth also play in the Premier Division.

Star are also in the running for the Premier Division title.