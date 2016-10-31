LADIES FOOTBALL: Goals galore for Northern Star

The Branch Brothers Stadium at Dogsthorpe is certainly the place to be for goals on a Sunday afternoon this season.

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies play their home games there in the East Midlands Women’s League and yesterday (October 30) they followed up an 11-0 demolition of Notts County Development with another double-figure score.

On the receiving end of the Star sharp-shooting this time were bottom club Ruddington Town, who were overwhelmed 13-0.

Although the visitors are rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division, they certainly didn’t lack confidence in the opening exchanges.

But once Vicki Gallagher had put the home team in front after a jinking run and Cassie Steward had blasted a quickfire double - the second of which was a 25-yard thunderbolt - the floodgates opened.

Samara Iredale hit a trademark 40-yard free-kick to make it 4-0 before Steward conpleted a first-half hat-trick, chipping the keeper after being put through by an inch-perfect ball from Chanade Henderson.

The goals continued to flow in the second half. Gallagher got three more, Jess Farchica bagged a double, Steward got a fourth, skipper Jodie Bartle netted with a bullet header from a Steward corner, and Henderson made it 13-0.

Star have won all six of their fixtures so far and are second in the table, four points behind Mansfield Town but with four games in hand.