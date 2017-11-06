LADIES FOOTBALL: Comfortable win for Posh

Peterborough United Ladies overwhelmed Leicetershire opponents Heather FC 5-2 in Division One South of the East Midlands Women’s League yesterday.

Posh started well and it was no surprise when Keir Perkins slotted home from close range in the 13th minute to make it 1-0.

Emily Smith on the ball for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed

Amy Gore doubled the score to make it 2-0 in the 26th minute when she rifled in a vicious right-footed shot which flew past the Heather goalkeeper.

Heather pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-1.

The half-time teamtalk consisted of urging the ladies to press hard and to exploit the space the opposition were giving and on cue Emily Smith in the 46th minute glided past two defenders and smashed the ball past the Heather goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Not to be outdone Jeorgia Carr in the 49th minute slipped past her marker and struck the ball past the despairing dive of the goalkeeper to make it 4-1.

Browyn Mulheron gets up well for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed.

Heather managed to score again but another goal in the 68th minute by Perkins ended the contest between the two teams.

This was a comfortable win for Peterborough United Ladies and credit to Heather who continued to battle to the final whistle.

Player of the match - Jeorgia Carr.