LADIES FOOTBALL: Cassie cracks three as Star topple the league leaders

Promotion-chasing Peterborough Northern Star Ladies went top of the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division yesterday (October 1).

Dean Steward’s side produced a superb all-round team performance to topple previous leaders Eastwood 4-0 at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Emma Pollard scores the first Star goal.

Emma Pollard opened the scoring with a mazy run into the box, beating two defenders before slotting the ball past the keeper.

Cassie Steward added a second after her sister Katie had won a 50/50 challenge with the keeper and she went on to complete her hat-trick with two more strikes in the second half. Her hat-trick goal was a piledriver into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

Star now face Acle Town on Sunday at the Branch Bros Stadium in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup (2pm kick-off).